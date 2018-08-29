Region’s water problems due to Democrats and Bee’s support of them

The Modesto Bee is leading a fight against the Water Resources Control Board attempt to steal valley water (multiple articles and editorials). I can barely keep from laughing.
Who appointed the members of the WRCB? Democrats! Who runs California state government? Democrats! Who does The Modesto Bee almost always recommend you vote for? Democrats! If this situation wasn’t so tragic it really would be funny.
Now I see that the WRCB has delayed their final vote on the water grab until Nov. 8, two days after the election. The political calculus is obvious: bury this issue until after the election, no more hearings, no more meetings, no more big public demonstrations, and probably not much more noise from The Modesto Bee. After all, this might endanger Democrats!
I don’t care if you vote for Republicans or Independents or write in someone or just don’t vote, but if you live in the Valley you have to be certifiably insane to vote for a Democrat.
Douglas N. Brower, Ballico
Editor’s note: The State Water Resources Control Board will vote on its flow objectives for the Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced rivers at a Nov. 7 meeting.
