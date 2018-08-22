Letters: Who is best to protect our water rights?

Denham stood up, Harder a no-show
If you’re still an undecided voter in this years congressional election the fact that Jeff Denham attended the water rally and Josh Harder was a no-show should tell you all you need to know about who would better represent our Valley. It shocks me that Harder would miss such a key event. If he’s not going fight for our water then, he shouldn’t run for Congress. On the other hand, Denham stood with Valley Republicans and Democrats and delivered a strong message to Sacramento. He’s been a defender of our water since Day One and hasn’t changed one bit.
Surjit Malhi, Turlock
Fighting to send our water south
Jeff Denham has been in office for decades now and we have seen no meaningful progress on water. Denham says he’s fighting to keep water here, just like he pretends to help Dreamers. He pays the Valley a lot of lip service while working behind the scenes to vote against the policies he tells voters he supports. Denham’s vote on the HR 6147 rider – which fast-tracks the Delta tunnels – shouldn’t come as a surprise because Denham has a history of working with Southern California water interests.
The rider would make it impossible to sue to stop the tunnels and exempt California water policy from judicial review. In 2011 he joined Reps. Devin Nunes and Kevin McCarthy to co-sponsor HR 1837, which would suck water from the Delta to send it south. A vote for Denham is a vote for his Southern California donors, not Valley farmers.
Gloria Vallin, Turlock
Homeless already costing us plenty
Re “County picks its spot for temporary homeless shelter” (Page 1A, Aug. 5): While I applaud the county’s efforts to ease homelessness, these efforts don’t focus on the issues or valid concerns of LaLoma area residents, or the rest of us. The city does little to patrol and enforce existing laws concerning vagrancy, drunk and disorderly conduct or public intoxication. The issue of homelessness would be better received if the city would rid itself of negative elements, so we could focus on those who wish to better their situations.
Most people feel empathy for their situation, but due to the negative elements we fear for our safety, can’t enjoy public spaces, suffer decreased property values and increased crime. Can you blame any neighborhood for not wanting a shelter nearby? Instead of creating a temporary shelter, why not detain and detox, if necessary, then house, train and employ. Homelessness already lowers our property values, hinders business in areas where they congregate and hinders our ability to enjoy parks and trails meant to enhance our lives. We’re already paying for these suggested fixes.
Paul Medlin, Modesto
