Letters: The real issue isn’t water, it’s Trump

Speak (and vote) against Trump
Re “Who will be left to speak for you?” (Letters, Aug. 17): I am profoundly impressed by the letter that quotes excerpts from the Martin Nieoller poem. I read the poem years ago and have never forgotten it. I have never been endangered because of my own religion and citizenship, but my heart aches for those who are. I have often wondered how the Nazi’s and Russians, among others, were able to commit the atrocities they did. Where were the people who allowed this to happen? We must never feel smug and afraid to speak out.
Today, I told my son that we have a Hitler mentality in the White House. It is not a matter of Republican or Democrat, it is s matter of speaking out and defending our country against the dangerous wannabe dictator, Donald Trump.
It can begin at home by not voting for another gutless representative such as Jeff Denham, who blindly supports Trump. This area has far more important issues than preventing a so-called water grab, that Denham has seized upon in order to make it appear he is actually, finally, doing something for his constituents.
I implore voters to open their minds and realize what is happening to our country on a bigger scale.
Arlene Kennedy, Modesto
Follow the money on Denham’s votes
The first job of any member of Congress is to make our nation’s laws; a close second is to represent the district’s interests and make sure we get a fair deal.
Jeff Denham has miserably failed to do that. He voted for a tax bill that discriminates against California because we are a high property-value state. His vote will cost the average California family about $12,000 in federal tax deductions. Denham could have withheld his vote unless that was fixed, but he didn’t. Denham doesn’t represent us. So whose interests does he represent? Follow the money.
David Froba, Modesto
Harder’s refusal to debate troubling
Being reasonable and compromising go a long way toward making our government work for the betterment of its people. As I’ve watched Josh Harder’s response to Jeff Denham’s acceptance of debates, I have realized Harder may be missing these important traits. Denham has accepted, Harder as hidden behind a list of demands that can’t be reasonably met. To make matters worse, Denham and his campaign made many efforts to compromise while Harder’s campaign continues to cancel meetings.
This goes beyond debates. Do we really trust an unreasonable candidate who is unwilling to compromise in D.C. when the very future of our Valley hangs in the balance due to the state water grab?
Felicia Martinez, Hughson
Comments