Letters: Don’t bring more drug users into our neighborhood

Don’t put more homeless near us
Re “County picks its spot for temporary homeless shelter” (Front Page, Aug. 5): How many members of the board of supervisors live in our area? We already have a drug house on San Juan that no one is doing anything about; it’s been reported at least eight times. I watched an older, toothless druggie riding a child’s bike circle the alley off Encina Avenue while waiting for her next fix.
It’s good to say you will help, but you all know it’s going to make things worse! We already have so many druggie homeless here, it’s ridiculous to bring more into the area! They plan to kick the men out at 6 a.m. and then they can’t go back till around 7 p.m. They will be out roaming the area. You use the word “temporary;” that’s another joke. They never close after the time they say because where would they go?
I’m all for helping people, but how about stop handing out cell phones for drug deals? Better yet, tell all of us where you live and you can have them as your neighbors.
Karolyn Karam, Modesto
Can’t trust Jerry with gas taxes
We all know that Jerry “Flush it Down” Brown got his Democrat buddies to increase the gasoline tax and vehicle registration for, I think, the third time, to “fix the roads.” We all know that “gas tax to fix roads” ploy. When it’s proposed, it usually gets voted down. This time we didn’t get to vote it down as Jerry shoved it down our throats. Jerry, we just don’t trust you to spend our tax money as intended! We depend on you guys to take our money and spend it on your own pet projects and to heck with the roads!
Jerry, you don’t fool us. You’re going to take some of that money and spend it on your “bullet train to nowhere” cause you know we’ll never pass a bond issue for it. Only you and the contractors want that train. You to finally give you a legacy and the contractors so they can line their pockets! The majority of people in California don’t want this train. Your gas tax and high registration fees are being squandered. Vote yes on Proposition 6
James E. Bonetti,
Waterford
Editor’s note: Proprosition 1A, including a $10 billion bond for high-speed rail, was approved by voters in 2008.
Harder forgets his party’s ideals
One of the main pillars of the Democrat Party is supposedly inclusiveness. You wouldn’t know this if you looked at Josh Harder and his supporters. It’s been a few days since since Harder endorsed the race shaming of Jeff Denham’s wife based on her Hispanic roots. These actions have no place in our Valley. Harder’s actions are not representative of the Democratic Party. I find it hard to believe the Party could unite behind a candidate so opposite of their ideals.
Duke Cooper, Oakdale
Comments