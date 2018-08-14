Letters: Why don’t Trump’s insults bother Denham’s supporters?

Denham’s anger entirely misplaced
Jeff Denham is totally blowing smoke by accusing Josh Harder of slandering his wife’s ethnicity. Denham conveniently forgets that his leader, Donald Trump, slandered Judge Gonzalo Curiel for being unable to be fair because he is Hispanic. Trump called Mexicans rapist , murderers and vermin. Did Denham strongly chastise POTUS? Nope!
Trump claimed Jeb Bush had to like illegals because his wife was Mexican. Jeff Denham never called on POTUS to account for that slur. Nor does he chastise Trump’s followers for calling Hispanics racist names and harassing them at gatherings. Denham is too gutless to call out Trump. for their racist remarks and actions.
Someone broke a large window at Josh Harder’s campaign office. Did he call on Jeff Denham to apologize? No. Did Denham ask supporters to stop such actions if they are engaged in them? No. Denham is a hypocrite.
Mike Killingsworth,
Manteca
The Many Faces of Mr. Denham
It must be election time because we are again seeing the same old movie, “The Invisible Man Returns” starring Jeff Denham. Denham periodically emerges as Representative, Small Businessman, Veteran or Farmer, depending where he’s looking for votes. Between election seasons he remains unseen, though sometimes he’s sighted in Washington.
Though his campaign signs reflect his many identities, he apparently has a new one: Apostle To The Immigrants. He claims his great support for newly arrived people from South of the Border and with great fanfare introduces legislation to help immigrants become citizens, help DACA folks remain in the country and to make things better for all. But he knows full well his Republican comrades in Congress will never let such plans become law. He gets it both ways – looking good to possible voters while adhering to the Republican anti-immigrant line. It’s time to send the many-sided Jeff Denham to a simpler life as a retired politician.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
Trump’s ‘sadness’: Pure theater
I heard the recording of Donald Trump’s call to Omarosa Manigault where he expressed surprise and sadness over her firing by John Kelly. Trump knew full well she had been fired. He only called to relieve his own guilt. We saw James Comey fired via tweet. We’ve seen Trump criticize Jeff Sessions without making any move to remove him. Why? I believe he doesn’t have the courage to look another person in the eye and fire them. All his declarations of “Your fired!” on his reality TV program and at rallies are pure theater, precisely like much of what he does in office.
Note: I’m a Republican and I’m saddened by what our party has become.
Jerel Steckling, Turlock
