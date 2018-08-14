Letters: Harder’s supporters crossed the line by getting personal

Harder’s fans crossed the line
At a recent local event, groups such as the Modesto Progressive Democrats and others protested a talk by Rep. Jeff Denham. The protest turned personal as the protesters went after Denham’s wife and her Hispanic roots. Josh Harder quickly “liked” an image on Facebook showing the protesters yelling at Denham.
Given the recent hate crimes in our community, the actions of Harder’s supporters – and Harder’s own failure to condemn them – should be concerning to everyone. Simply put, if Harder is willing to stoop to these lows he has no business representing us in Washington.
Denise Robertson,
Waterford
Attacking wife’s roots was wrong
The Modesto Progressive Democrats put on a shameful protest when Jeff Denham spoke at the Latino Community Round Table event. They went beyond a protest when they attacked the Congressman’s wife in regards to her Hispanic background. To make matters worse, Harder liked a Facebook post showing Democrats yelling about the ethnicity of Denham’s wife. This is completely inexcusable. Harder should not align himself with these radical groups. He should offer an immediate apology to Denham’s wife.
Having lived so long in the Bay Area, Harder might not recognize this, but our community will not stand for such actions.
Masi Fusi, Modesto
Harder didn’t condem foul words
With the recent hate crimes against those in our community, there should be zero tolerance for any action that supports divisive rhetoric. It is inexcusable that during these trying times, supporters of Democratic challenger Josh Harder have been shaming Rep. Jeff Denham’s wife based on her Hispanic background. Harder’s failure to condemn these actions show he has no place representing our diverse community. I’m disappointed, to say the least.
Michael Wood, Modesto
Denham’s vote helps the tunnels
Jeff Denham professes that he is a friend of the Valley farmer, but don’t be deceived by this rhetoric. By voting yes on HR 6147, with its riders, Denham made it easier to move the Delta Tunnels forward. This rider would make it impossible to sue to stop the tunnels as well as making it exempt from judicial review, thereby clearing a path for the “Twin Tunnel” to be built.
I am sure Kern County and its rich donors are grateful to Denham. But the local agricultural industry will be further hampered by this water grab. Josh Harder is against the Delta Tunnels and will do everything possible to ensure the agricultural and ecological stability of the Central Valley.
Dona Kerkvliet-Varin, Turlock
