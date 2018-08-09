Letters: Take better care of city trees. Try Harder

City neglecting liability on this tree
Twice, I’ve called the city to address issues with the city tree in my front yard. The first time was in 2013 when the city replaced the sidewalk and broke concrete on my property. I had to go to the mayor to get my sidewalk replaced.
The city had to cut roots on two sides to replace both sidewalks. In November, 2014 the tree was leaning, which the city said is normal. In July 2018, the tree was leaning even more. Pictures taken since 2013 show the largest root has shown movement, and the tree can be seen leaning toward my house. A worker who came in July said there is a lot of weight on the back of the tree (toward my house) and there is nothing the city can do it until the scheduled pruning in two years. I could hire someone to prune it at my own expense.
If the tree falls, it won’t be an “act of God.” But it will be an act of a judge if, God forbid, somebody gets hurt.
Dean Luis, Modesto
City, take better care of our trees
Re “Was damage to this car caused by an “act of God”? (Front Page, Aug. 4): As living things, we all occasionally need some maintenance. People need to see doctors and dentists, animals need to see veterinarians. Trees needs to be seen by arboriculturist. From first-hand experience, this is an act of neglect when they are not. The city’s Thomas Reeves talks about a worldwide phenomenon known as sudden summer limb drop; I wonder if this is happening worldwide, or maybe just in areas where trees are neglected?
With more than 100 claims filed each year, I question how many could be avoided if trees were properly trimmed on a timely basis. As trees age, limbs get larger, have more leaves and grow heavier. Often that weight is more than a limb can support, so it down comes and crushes a house or car. Until our city stops giving just lip-service regarding tree trimming, this problem is going to exist. From my experience, when they come to a downed limb, they’re not even nice about it.
Bill Jaques, Modesto
Israel, not Russia, is the problem
United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018 called for $3.8 billion for Israel on an annual basis over the next 10 years. If approved and signed by President Trump, it would represent the “single largest military aid package in American history,” or $23,000 for every Jewish family living in Israel.
Since March 30, the Israel Defense Forces – the forces set to receive billions in U.S. taxpayer funding – have killed 164 Palestinians, including 26 children as well as journalists and medics. Russia is not the one influencing America; Israel is who we should be looking into. Don’t forget about the Kosher label scam which brings in millions. More on that next time.
Joe Reis, Modesto
