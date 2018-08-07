Young, inexperienced, affluent – Harder doesn’t know what our Valley needs

I’m an independent, free to vote on issues and people rather than a political party. Issues in the Valley are affordable housing, jobs, water, health care and education. I want robust immigration and less taxes. Sadly, none of these issues will be championed by Josh Harder. To think that someone so young and inexperienced, raised in an affluent, white neighborhood and given everything he ever wanted, is the best that the left can do is a slap in the face to area Democrats. What an embarrassment!
Jeff Denham is by far the better candidate. If you want what is best for your community and its issues, vote for Denham – don’t sacrifice our Valley and neighbors over petty partisan politics
Michael Noordewier, Modesto
