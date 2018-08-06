Denham will stick with Trump, which is why he’s got my vote

I’m 94. Until I was 92, I was a registered Democrat. I changed my registration so that I could vote for Donald Trump. And now we need to keep our Republicans in office in order to further our President’s agenda and good work on our behalf.
Rep. Jeff Denham is one such Republican. He votes with our president 97 percent of the time. Moreover, Denham advocates for our Central Valley interests, most currently water! He is joining with other local representatives to Stop the Water Grab!
In addition to fighting for our water, Denham is an advocate for seniors. In 2013, The Grange, a national, nonpartisan senior advocacy group, presented Jeff with its “Summer 2013 Champion of Seniors Award.” In 2014, the 60 Plus Association awarded Jeff the “Guardian of Seniors’ Rights Award” for his efforts to reduce government spending and protect seniors from the “death tax.”
Denham’s office also helps seniors with problems related to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, consumer protection and more.
Jeff Denham knows us here in the Central Valley and is our advocate in D.C.! We need to re-elect him this November!
Eileen Lucas, Modesto
