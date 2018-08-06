Proposition 6 is about Caltrans’ incompetence, not fixing roads

Re “Gas tax repeal will cost us more than a few extra pennies” (Page 1B, Aug. 5): The Bee doesn’t get it! Proposition 6 has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. It’s all about one word: incompetence!
The road construction and repair system in California is broke. When I worked for the Association of Governments in 1974 the No. 1 Stanislaus County project was the Oakdale bypass. Forty-four years later and nothing. Why? Caltrans! The Briggsmore interchange has been rebuilt at least five times, all because of Caltrans incompetence.
Now we are told funds will go to the ACE train so more people who live in the Valley can work in the Bay Area. But nothing is being done to repair the local roads to get to the train. Examples: Turlock just tore up perfectly good intersections to install truncated domes and is already $1 million over budget destroying West Main Street. What about Fosberg Road?
We are told by The Bee that this waste is necessary to fix the roads in the fire areas. So … why were mini-mansions built in areas without fire protection? Why did the state allow this extraordinary lack of planning?
Proposition 6 is about one word: incompetence!
Roger Smith, Turlock
Comments