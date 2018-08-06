Let’s vote for honest, honorable candidates in November

Many of us were shocked when Donald Trump was elected president. As a candidate, he had not shown the qualities the office requires. Still, we had a germ of hope that he could and would be as successful as he promised. Regrettably, he has proven to be a destructive and vengeful man.
Now there are bits of hope. When Trump urged veterans to disrespect reporters covering a VFW speech, long-time war correspondent Martha Raddatz wrote a poignant rebuttal. In Jennifer Rubin’s July 27th blog in The Washington Post, she presented questions and answers on economics with Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The ideas were clear and readers learned a lot.
This example of mature, courteous interaction between a “conservative” writer and a “liberal” politician makes labels and ideologies look like foolish constructs. Can we start afresh? Can we join in defending newspeople, whose output is the lifeblood of a free society? Can we cooperate in voting for honest and altruistic candidates in November?
Diana Doll, Modesto
