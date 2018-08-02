It’s not OK to separate kids from parents no matter how nice the facility

When I read the article (“Denham returns, likes child detention facility,” Page 1A, July 30) about Rep. Jeff Denham visiting a migrant child detention center, I was very disappointed and angry. I was particularly concerned that Denham seems to now reason that placing minors in a detention center, separated from their parents, is OK, based on how nice the detention center is.
Field trips! School programming! He observed there was a significant number of minors who arrived unaccompanied from India in the center (so I guess there’s not so many Latino children now, it must be OK). In fact, the place was so nice “he’d be willing to have his own children stay there.”
He’s missing the point. The policies of Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts are not characteristic of the America I recognize and love. Denham is bending over backwards not to repudiate Donald Trump’s policies and actions.
There is nothing OK about this situation, and there is nothing OK about Jeff Denham representing our district.
Vote for Josh Harder for Congress in November.
Denise C. Hunt, Turlock
