Why not use twin tunnels money to build de-sal plants and solve state’s water problems?

Re “We must fight the water grab, not just talk about it” (Front Page, July 8): Thank you for Mike Dunbar’s outstanding editorial on the potential adverse economic consequences our region will suffer should the State Water Resources Control Board implement its plan to send large quantities of stored water into the Delta.
If the Board is going to flush our region’s water, then the pain should be shared. Eliminate or reduce the Bay Area’s claim to water from the Sierras. Replace the loss with desalinized water from the adjacent Pacific Ocean.
The technology exists to provide everyone with enough water if adequate capital is expended to build the infrastructure. Fund with money that was proposed for the twin tunnels. Create more fresh water rather than steal from one area to serve another.
To flush water down our rivers without doing anything to mitigate the harsh consequences of the Water Board’s decision is stupid beyond belief.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
Comments