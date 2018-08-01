Glad to host Rep. Denham at our small business

We want to extend our gratitude to Rep. Jeff Denham for making time to visit our Turlock business, Renegade Brewing Supplies. A little over a year ago people from the congressman’s office presented us with a certificate of congratulations and recognition for our grand opening. It was a great honor to welcome Rep. Denham himself to the shop a year later and show him that we are successful.
During his visit, we talked about the importance of water and healthy agriculture related to home brewing and our local craft breweries. We fully support his efforts to stop the water grab! We also talked about supporting veteran-owned and operated small businesses like Renegade and appreciate his empathy for veterans.
Luke and Megan Henslick, Turlock
