No matter how you spin it, Denham, those kids are being imprisoned

Re “Denham returns, likes child detention facility” (Front Page, July 31): Rep. Jeff Denham, I request you have ICE pick up your children and take them to this detention facility. A stipulation is that they don’t know where you are or when, or if, you are coming back.
Rep. Denham, prisons have separate beds and mostly two to a room. Prisons are typically well-kept, clean and orderly. Prisoners are allowed to roam facility grounds within the fences. Rep. Denham, no matter what you call it or how you describe it to these children, the facility is – and always will be – a prison.
These children lost their parents with no understanding of why or when they would be reunited. They will be scarred for life no matter what words you and the administration use to spin this despicable act that our government has committed. What strikes me as funny is that we haven’t heard much from you until now; oh, that’s right you have an election coming up. I guess you think silence is golden until three months before the election. Good luck with that!
Paul Battisti, Modesto
