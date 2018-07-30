Denham ally that farmers need to combat state water grab

Both the Stanislaus County and San Joaquin County farm bureaus have supported Jeff Denham in past elections and will do so in the upcoming election. The reason is that Denham supports and advocates for farmers and their rights. Given the fact that Sacramento just announced a plan to take away 40 percent of their water, a strong advocate for water in D.C. is more important than ever. The farm bureaus realize Denham has a tremendous record on water and will be the ally they need to combat this water grab.
Matt DeWilms, Riverbank
