Stanislaus Fair a big disappointment. And what’s with $3 for a bottle of water?

Now that the Stanislaus County Fair is closed, I have to say what a disappointment the Fair was this year! The items that were displayed were not displayed well, nor were they taken care of as I learned that several water color paintings had been ruined due to the misters in the tent in which they were displayed in. The vegetables were placed on a table with no way of knowing who submitted what item. The ag exhibits young people worked so hard on were stuck in the back of the fairgrounds so you had to search them out. Not to mention the prices of everything – $3 for a bottle of water?
I always thought the Fair was to showcase our young people and their accomplishments, not to see dinosaurs. Everyone I have talked to has said the same thing. I won’t be going to next year’s fair. Perhaps it’s time for a new fair board?
Marcie Solomon, Turlock
