Jeff Denham hasn’t done anything about sundered families

The court-imposed deadline to reunite migrant families has come and gone, and over 1,000 children are still separated from their parents. I called Rep. Jeff Denham’s office today and asked what he personally is doing about this atrocity. A woman named Sonia took my call and gave me a canned speech about how Denham opposes family separation and how he authored text in the immigration compromise bill that was defeated in Congress.
I said that was over a month ago – I want to know what he’s doing now. She said that’s the most recent information she has.
Denham’s inaction, and the extent to which these children and their families have suffered and continue to suffer under his watch, are unacceptable. I don’t want to hear any more of his empty claims about being an ally for immigrant families. Time and again he has failed to act and failed to speak out against Trump’s border wall, characterization of Mexicans as rapists, and continued effort to paint immigrants at the southern border as undesirable, subhuman criminals.
We are right to be furious about Denham’s failings with regard to immigration policy. We must vote him out on November 6.
Lisa Battista, Modesto
