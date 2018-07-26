Sheriff goes above and beyond to help us in our time of need

There have been egging incidents in our neighborhood. A few nights ago, a neighbor called the sheriff’s department. The deputy was quick to respond, in about 10 minutes. As he was making his report, I checked the vehicles in our driveway and my van got hit with eggs. The deputy made a report on my van also. I knew i had to get it off and couldn’t wait until morning or it would damage my van’s paint. I am a senior citizen and it was 10:30 p.m. I had not light other than a flashlight which would be difficult to hold while washing off the eggs. The deputy re-positioned his vehicle and used his head lights and spotlight to cast light on my van so I could wash off the eggs. He then went back to the neighbor and got a soapy sponge and scrubbed the egg off. That was a positive experience and a pleasure to witness how the officer responded to the situation. We were blessed by his response to our call.
Anna Favors, Delhi
