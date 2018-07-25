MJC Foundation celebrates 50 years of service

Last Thursday my wife and I attended the 50th year celebration of the Modesto Junior College Foundation, It was my privilege to serve as the first president in 1968. Judge John Griffin and I jointly started the foundation and added about eight former graduates to form a board. We each put in one-hundred dollars so you can see we had no more than a thousand to start with. Much as I was surprised , the foundation now funds over $750,000 each year in scholarships and another $100,000 in campus improvements. What a difference! This wonderful contribution would not have been possible without the dedicated work of Dr. George Boodrookas who has been the CEO all this time. His genius in management and fund raising deserves an Oscar.
Raymond Simon, Modesto
