Standing ovation for YES Company’s Melanee Wyatt

Re “YES Company’s ‘force of nature’ retires, leaves youth stage group in good hands” (Page 3A, July 20): Melanee Wyatt has done it again. Wyatt, who is in her final and 26th year with Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Company, has been a blessing to thousands in the Stanislaus County area. For those who do not know, Wyatt started the program in 1992 as a something to keep youth busy during the summer months.
At times on Sunday afternoon I thought my wife and I were watching a Broadway performance in New York. The choreography, the orchestra, and the acting by the young students was just so superb, flawless. Leads Leah Mello (Belle) and TJ Sullivan (Beast/Prince) sounded as if they had years of professional experience beneath them. I could hear touches of the Phantom of the Opera leads in both Mello and Sullivan.
It was no surprise that the cast and crew received a rousing standing ovation following the performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Gallo Center for the Arts. I must believe that a great portion of the audience’s enthusiasm was extended to Wyatt and another “big hands” finale. Big hands, YES Company!
Jeff Tilton, Manteca
