Now we know election was stolen; Trump victory should be voided

It’s time we addressed the elephant in the room. The 2016 Presidential Election is illegitimate. The Russians played a big role in the win. It was one of the factors in Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump. I know there were other factors, and history will tell. Trump and his campaign used dirty tricks to win; at this time I do not know if they were technically illegal.
Putin admitted he wanted Trump to win and admitted he told his military and security as much. Rep. Devin Nunez denied the Russians influenced the election in Trump’s favor. Nunez is not fighting for our country, but fighting for power and wealth. Hopefully he will be voted out. If not, he has soiled his family’s name forever.
Can we count on our government to admit the election was stolen from Hillary? I’m not sure if we have any laws to address this, but it must be addressed. We must pressure them to nullify the election. Our Democracy insists on it. Vote Blue in November and remove the traitors from Washington.
Connie Nelson, Riverbank
