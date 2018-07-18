This election about protecting foundation of our nation

All elections are important, but sometimes you have the responsibility to not only vote on a candidate, but vote to reaffirm the deepest foundational values of this country. The current administration is grinding down our sense of reason, liberty and justice, and the Republican party has capitulated fully. Electing Josh Harder not only means electing someone committed to the local economy and communities, but someone who will help hold the Trump administration accountable.
The current Congress is allowing Trump to gamble with a trade policy which rots the backbone of our local economy. It has allowed reckless and inhumane treatment of children. This Congress is continually petty and shortsighted, lacking the will to lead. Jeff Denham’s hollow posturing only reinforces this.
Harder’s commitment to the Valley is a commitment to collaboration. Economic opportunity, immigration, homelessness – these are not partisan issues. He’ll work with everyone who brings good ideas to the table. We have the chance to not only vote to strengthen our local community, but to step beyond party and strengthen our spirit.
Keir Wilkinson, Modesto
