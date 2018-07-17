Bus didn’t take us all the way to the Fair; we had to walk in the heat

Saturday evening five of my friends and I headed to the Stanislaus County Fair. As in years past, I drove to the Stanislaus State campus to catch the shuttle bus. A sign in the parking lot said “fair parking,” and when we boarded the bus on Monte Vista Avenue I thought everything was OK.
The bus didn’t stop at the fairgrounds entrance, but at a city bus stop on Fulkerth Road near a drainage basin. Everyone on the bus – including parents with little kids and strollers – got off and had to walk approximately a half mile to the fairgrounds entrance in the 100-degree heat.
The driver told us this stop was the closest the bus gets to the Fair and that’s where the bus would pick us up upon our return. We were not given this information when we boarded the bus. Had I known this, we would have driven to the fair. I’m sure others would have done the same.
While walking back to the bus stop at 11 o’clock, there were a lot of upset people waiting. My advice: Don’t take the bus from the CSU parking lot or you will regret it!
Ron Cherrier, Modesto
