Modesto should convert run-down motels into homeless housing

The time is now to bring a solution to the homeless.
Modesto and Stanislaus County have a homeless problem they have been working toward a coordinated efforts to resolve through programs such as Community Assessment Response and Engagement (CARE) and Homeless Engagement And Response Team (HEART). The attention and energy at the executive level is good, too. While the multi-jurisdiction momentum and energy is high, now is the time to review a solution.
They should consider doing what the city of Los Angeles is doing – Converting dilapidated “nuisance” motels into supportive apartments for the homeless.
Los Angeles approved a deal for nonprofit and private developers to convert these dilapidated motels into 500 permanent supportive apartments for homeless veterans. Under the deal, developers will purchase underutilized, motels from private owners and convert them to efficiency apartments. The city’s housing authority will issue vouchers funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which will cover residents’ rent and provide supportive services, including case management and counseling.
Los Angeles is not alone. Albuquerque, Anaheim, Lake Tahoe and Santa Ana have also completed successful conversions.
Modesto wouldn’t have to start from scratch. All of the county supervisors and city council members have been provided detailed information generated by the Los Angeles Planning commission. I have accumulated studies, staff reports and planning documents. Having a city so close that is in the midst of solving its enormous homeless is an opportunity that should not be a squandered
Modesto has several hotels that could be converted. On lower 9th Street several properties fit the description of “nuisance” motels.
Now is the time to leverage the energy toward the homeless problem using the groundwork done by Los Angeles.
Confronting cynicism or nay-sayers is an easier when residents are properly educated about the opportunities and the track records elsewhere.
Carmen Sabatino, mayor of Modesto, 2000-2004
