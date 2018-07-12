Want to see homelessness up close? Then see our movie

Over the years, articles by The Bee’s Kevin Valine, Ken Carlson and Deke Farrow on our homeless population have been important for Modesto’s awareness of the homeless problems and solutions. In 2013 John Lucas of the Modesto Peace/Life Center and I started a video documentary to put faces on our homeless, showcase some of the programs valiantly striving to help and rehabilitate the homeless and suggest to viewers how they can become involved.
Frank Ploof, Joseph Homer and Eric Caine joined with their energies. “Homeless in Modesto” finally will be on the big screen of the State Theatre, 1307 J St., July 19, at 7 p.m. This is followed by a panel discussion and Q&A at 8 p.m. with five panelists: Galen Carroll, Modesto Chief of Police; David Fuller, long-time Valley resident and currently homeless; Modesto city councilwoman Kristi Ah You; Brad Hawn, chairman of Focus on Prevention, and Tamra Losinski, Director of Modesto Family Promise. The $5 admission will go to Family Promise, the only Modesto program able to shelter families together with their children.
Richard Anderson, Modesto
