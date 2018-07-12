Crosswalk on Tuolumne and politics on readers’ minds

Put a crosswalk at Mancini Hall
The Mancini Hall crosswalk across Tuolumne Avenue is not safe for pedestrians. It’s a very busy street, fed in part by traffic exiting the freeway. It does not have a safe place to cross for people attending events at Mancini Hall. Seniors attend events there and Mo Band rehearses there. About 130 people are leaving, at night, every Monday and Wednesday during the summer.
Three weeks ago, one musician narrowly missed being hit by running the last 15 feet to cross the street. We need a stop sign, pedestrian lights, stop lights or something to fix this before the person in the crosswalk cannot run fast enough.
Karen Bucio, Ceres
Denham a leader on immigration
The saying in the military is, “Lead from the front or get the heck out of the way.” Jeff Denham did exactly this on immigration. Having advocated for a solution to the immigration process for eight years, Denham spurned his party leadership by using the discharge petition. As a result, Congress discussed meaningful ways to fix the immigration system. Now the issue is at the forefront of the legislative agenda. We have Congressman Denham to thank for his courage and commitment to fixing this issue no matter the odds. This is what true leadership looks like.
Duke Cooper, Oakdale
It’s clear, district wants change
I support Josh Harder for California’s 10th Congressional District. Josh recently had a rally after winning the Democratic nomination to to run against Republican Jeff Denham. Harder’s office was so full of volunteers that we were sitting on the floor. Josh is young, dynamic and a hard worker.
Josh Harder supports affordable health care for all, affordable education including tuition-free community college; he supports helping small businesses and farmers succeed, a sustainable water future and a fair, humane immigration policy. Josh believes we should all have a voice and hosts regular town hall meetings – which have been sadly lacking during Jeff Denham’s term in office.
Gary Peichoto, Modesto
Denham works to fix immigration
As a mother, it pained me to see the images of mothers and children at the border. However, while the Democrats talked about the issues they failed to address when they had the presidency and both houses of Congress, our congressman, Jeff Denham, worked to pass legislation to secure our borders, stop the separation of families and provide a fair pathway to citizenship. I applaud Denham’s efforts. It’s because of hard working representatives like Denham that this problem will be solved sooner rather than later.
Lydia Kanno, Oakdale
