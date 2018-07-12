Trump uses his ‘Angel Families’ to demonize immigrants

On June 22, President Donald Trump held an anti-immigrant event at which the family members of 11 people killed by illegal immigrants were given photographs of their loved ones, each autographed by Trump.
He refers to these families of people murdered by illegal immigrants as “Angel Families.” Apparently, Trump differentiates between people killed by undocumented immigrants from the victims of ordinary whackos, sociopaths and gun-toting lunatics.
Considering all the vapors Trump excretes concerning illegals, one would think he’d at least mention the victims of the native born. These vastly outnumber those who die at the hands of illegals. The families of ordinary school massacres are apparently not politically useful enough to be called “Angel Families.”
The biggest problem is that citizen killers often use guns, and it’s not politically wise for Republicans to say anything that might upset the NRA. The NRA, an icon in the Republican pantheon of donors, prefers that Republicans offer “thoughts and prayers” for the victims and then sweep the whole mess under the carpet.
Lloyd Russell, Stevinson
