One reader says Bee finally gets something right, others like Harder

Bee right on water, wrong on the rest
I finally agree with something in The Bee. The water grab problem is all of the liberal Democrats running our state are trying to appease voters in largely liberal Southern California. It is ironic that this piece appears in a liberal rag. You can’t have both. The people running this state have no idea where their food comes from. The only thing that will change this situation is a change in state leadership.
Daniel W. Crook, Modesto
Bringing real change to Valley
I’m voting for Josh Harder because I truly believe he is the leader the 10th Congressional District deserves. It would be a mistake to confuse Josh’s compassion for his fellow man with being too “liberal” with our hard-earned tax dollars. He appreciates innovation, technology and schools that send well-trained workers into their community. As an educator for 30 years, I believe Harder will support our schools, strong industry and medicine.
I have been so disillusioned by “Mr. Status Quo” who doesn’t make decisions unless it fits Trump’s agenda. We will be stuck with Trump for awhile but we don’t need his toxic attitude in our Valley. Vote for Josh Harder for Congress.
Bob Ackerman,
Knights Ferry
Hey Jeff, Harder is not Nancy Pelosi
Someone needs to explain to Jeff Denham who he’s running against. Congressman Denham keeps talking about Nancy Pelosi and “Democratic socialists” when his opponent in California Congressional District 10 is Turlock native Josh Harder. Along with Andrew Janz and TJ Cox, Harder is part of a new wave of Valley Democrats who owe nothing to Nancy Pelosi or other members of Congress (like Jeff Denham) who’ve been around too long and too dependent on corporate welfare. With degrees in economics and business from Stanford and Harvard, Harder is anything but an economic radical – except insofar as he’s not fooled by Republican bamboozling about the (bogus) benefits of trickle-down economics and tax cuts for millionaires.
Denham wants to change the subject because he has no answers for a true son of the Valley who knows what he’s talking about on immigration, health care, taxes, jobs and the economy.
Eric Caine, Modesto
Fireworks distress my poor pets
There have been illegal fireworks going off in my surrounding neighborhood for the past month and it’s only getting worse. We have two border collies, one is deaf, thank goodness, but our other girl can hear it all – and it scares her. She will hide anywhere and won’t even go outside. To all of you who think the sound of a bomb is cool, please think again. So many of us in Modesto have dogs and cats, and it’s devastating to them.
Robin Sandoval, Modesto
