Readers sound off on Denham, Harder

Denham working to help immigrants
I can’t believe my eyes. Congress is finally doing something about the immigration problem. Kudos to Jeff Denham for stepping up to the plate and pushing the issue. Lord knows he’s taken a beating for his efforts. Denham has worked for a permanent fix on DACA for a long time without taking his eye off securing our borders. That’s the compromise.
Now he has authored language in a new bill to keep families together when immigrant parents bring children on the dangerous journey illegally across the border. Do I agree that they should get special treatment over anyone else who breaks the law and is separated from their children? No. Another compromise? Yes, it needs to be done. Why? Because there’s a reason people what to come to America.
Without a doubt, we are the greatest nation on the planet. Why? Because we are Ameri-CAN-s.
Gregory McHale,
Riverbank
Has Denham been duped again?
Bad optics. Our household received a 4-page brochure from Alliance for Patient Access informing us that Jeff Denham has been designated a “2018 Champion of Medicare Access.” Wow, was I impressed!
Being a senior myself, I wanted to learn more about this prestigious award. So, in spite of the fear many of us have of technology, I braved an internet search and found that it is, to quote HealthNewsReview.org, “a front group established solely to do the bidding of industry.” The review states, “In an era of widespread calls for action to tame skyrocketing prescription drug costs, one organization consistently opposes measures to rein them in: the Alliance for Patient Access (AfPA).”
Oh no, has Congressman Denham been duped yet again? I tell you, the man is just too trusting for the rough and tumble world of politics.
William J. Gibbons,
Modesto
Harder wrong about Denham
Having attended a small, valley college before transferring, one of the first things my professors taught was “check your sources.” We were required to back up our claims with factual evidence. Sadly, it seems Josh Harder must have missed that class at Harvard. This was evident through his op-ed (“We need real immigration reform, not cheap talk,” Page 9A, July 6) claiming Rep. Jeff Denham didn’t support a 2014 bipartisan immigration reform effort.
Little research was conducted by Harder. The multiple news outlets and think-tank websites that track these issues show Denham was the first Republican to support the 2014 effort.
Voters won’t be fooled by your rhetoric, Harder. Immigration reform has been a top priority since day one for Rep. Denham. Fellow Americans, do your research.
Sam Correia, Turlock
