Has Denham been duped again? Or is he trying to dupe us?

Bad optics. Our household received a 4-page brochure from Alliance for Patient Access informing us that Jeff Denham has been designated a “2018 Champion of Medicare Access.” Wow, was I impressed!
Being a senior myself, I wanted to learn more about this prestigious award. So, in spite of the fear many of us have of technology, I braved an internet search and found that it is, to quote HealthNewsReview.org, “a front group established solely to do the bidding of industry.” The review states, “In an era of widespread calls for action to tame skyrocketing prescription drug costs, one organization consistently opposes measures to rein them in: the Alliance for Patient Access (AfPA).”
Oh no, has Congressman Denham been duped yet again? I tell you, the man is just too trusting for the rough and tumble world of politics.
William J. Gibbons, Modesto
