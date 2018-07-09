Denham should be applauded for trying to solve immigration crisis

I can’t believe my eyes. Congress is finally doing something about the immigration problem. Kudos to Jeff Denham for stepping up to the plate and pushing the issue. Lord knows he’s taken a beating for his efforts. Denham has worked for a permanent fix on DACA for a long time without taking his eye off securing our borders. That’s the compromise.
Now he has authored language in a new bill to keep families together when immigrant parents bring children on the dangerous journey illegally across the border. Do I agree that they should get special treatment over anyone else who breaks the law and is separated from their children? No. Another compromise? Yes, it needs to be done. Why? Because there’s a reason people what to come to America.
Without a doubt, we are the greatest nation on the planet. Why? Because we are Ameri-CAN-s.
Gregory McHale, Riverbank
