Will the cries of the children haunt Trump lackeys in their sleep?

Like millions of Americans, I see our democracy and what the Statue of Liberty symbolizes crumbling every day under the Trump administration. Yes, we need immigration reform and secure borders, but to demonize all immigrants and refugees seeking asylum from persecution is not the way to do it.
We should be focusing on securing borders from drug and sex trafficking, criminals with gang history and terrorists. Instead, Trump’s zero tolerance policy is targeting innocent families who are merely seeking refuge from persecution. If these families are seeking asylum, why are they being treated like criminals?
Seems that there is due process for those seeking asylum so it appears that Trump is barring legal immigration as well. Incompetence and daily chaos is the norm for the Trump administration, but we deserve better. I hope the images and sounds of these young children who are in internment camps separated from their parents haunt Trump and his minions in their sleep. Sadly, they don’t care, but we do.
Luna M. Jamero, President, Filipino American National History Society, Livingston
