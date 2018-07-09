Don’t be like your predecessor, Sheriff-elect Dirkse

Re “Sheriff posts on Instragram illustrates tensions” (Page 3A, June 12): On the night of the election, I had a similar experience with the sheriff’s social media accounts. I’ve been critical of Sheriff Adam Christianson’s open endorsement of Jeff Dirske on his government pages and on the night of the election, Christianson posted on his Facebook page congratulations to Dirske.
At this time, only 55.6 percent of the precincts had been counted. I asked a question, and half an hour later I was completely blocked from this Facebook page. It would be understandable if I was being a troll, but I was politely pointing out facts. This is his official government page; I can’t even find it anymore!
I will publicly address Dirske before he takes office: As Sheriff, you work for the citizens. I truly hope you don’t continue the practices of your predecessor in suppressing even slightly opposing viewpoints. I challenge you to bring honesty and openness to a county long regarded as replete with dishonesty and corruption. I pray God will embolden you as a leader to stand up for what is true, honorable, just and pure.
Matthew Davies, Turlock
Comments