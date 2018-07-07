Rising rents threaten to create more homeless

Rising rents create the “homeless.” If developers are going to construct housing and drive the rents up, the process should be yoked to providing low-income housing for the very people they are hurting. Just because a tenant is already paying rent, does not mean the tenant is able to pay even more rent. Usually a tenant is already stretched financially to make ends meet and sometimes has already given up food for medication. When a tenant cannot afford medication and food, the tenant has hit the bottom and will be on the streets, but does anyone care?
Anna Bennett, Delhi
Comments