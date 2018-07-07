If fireworks laws aren’t enforced, why have them?

The use of illegal fireworks continues to grow in Stanislaus County due to the lack of effective enforcement by Sheriff and police. Our neighbor shoots them into the sky until late night for several days. Sheriff's deputies never arrive in time to catch them in the act and won't cite them even when evidence is found.
These illegal acts put stress on pets and homeowners concerned with damage to property and loss of sleep especially for those of us who have to work next day. Since the Sheriff's office doesn't take this dangerous problem seriously and doesn't actually enforce the laws, we should just make them officially legal because in essence they are legal. Laws that aren't enforced become obsolete. Why are law abiding citizens forced to accept this infringement upon their safety, property and peace at the hands of law breakers? Does Stanislaus County law enforcement believe criminals should have more rights than property owners who pay for their protection services?
Brian Weese, Modesto
