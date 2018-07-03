Thank you Modesto for showing love to your neighbors

Members of my church have had exhilarating experiences on the corner of College and Orangeburg Avenues, where our church is located. Once a month for the last three months, we have carried out a Love-Your-Neighbor vigil on that busy intersection during rush hour. We've gathered around a nine-foot-tall street puppet of Jesus, who holds a sign that says, “Love Your Neighbor.” We've held signs of our own. They say things like “Love Your Muslim Neighbor” and “Love Your Undocumented Neighbor” and “Love Your Homeless Neighbor” and “Love Your LGBT Neighbor.”
To be honest, I worried about how such a message would be received in our community. But I discovered I had nothing to worry about. Drivers have responded with honks of approval, thumbs up, and even words of thanks and encouragement.
Of course there have also been a few thumbs down, and even one shout to go back inside our church. I'm glad we haven't done that. Thanks Modesto for supporting this much needed message of love in our community and world. Thanks for helping us spread it!
Rev. Michael Schiefelbein, College Avenue United Church of Christ
