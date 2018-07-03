Josh Harder listens and interacts with the community

If you believe your representative in Congress should be available for town hall meetings, to listen to your concerns, vote for Josh Harder. Your representative should be willing to face you. There are many issues facing us right now that need more than a rubber stamp vote by a Trump puppet. The economy, immigration, healthcare and the environment are at the forefront of complicated policies important to our valley. Your congressman should vote for what is best for the valley, not his donors. Vote for Josh Harder in November, who’s only allegiance is to the voters who elected him. If you are not registered to vote, register. If you are registered, vote. Your vote matters.
Janet Knox, Oakdale
