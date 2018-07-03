Police officers spend most of their time helping people

There are only two kinds of news. That which is reported and that which is not reported. I wish to talk about the news which is not reported, particularly as it applies to police officers. Newspapers and other media spend a great deal of time on police officer involved shootings, than anything else. The truth of the matter is police officers spend much more time helping people. The hiring process for the position of police officer is designed to find applicants who want to help others. The news media could help by showing what a police officer does every day. Remember, the police officers are on their beat 24 hours a day helping all of us to cope with a lot of our problems. We are very lucky as a society that each generation has given us men and women who want to protect and serve the rest of us in our community.
Richard A. McCullough, Modesto
