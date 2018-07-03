Illegal fireworks cause distress for pets

There have been illegal fireworks going off in my surrounding neighborhood for the past month and it's only getting worse. We have two border collies, one is deaf, thank goodness, but our other girl can hear it all and it scares her so much. She will hide anywhere that keeps her hidden away. She won't even go outside. To all of you who think the sound of a bomb is cool, please think again. So many of us in Modesto have dogs and cats, and it's devastating to them. Please take this to heart.
Robin Sandoval, Modesto
