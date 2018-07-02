Teenagers want the opportunity to work, age requirements make it difficult

Although the current working age for California is 14, here in Modesto, only several businesses are willing to hire teens who are 16 or younger. On top of their young age, many teens hunting for jobs show up with blank resumes and no credible experience. Without a job, how can they gain experience? Instead, hiring managers should look for teens who have an outgoing personality or strong work ethic rather than judging them by their age.
Teens are often stereotyped as irresponsible, undisciplined, or lazy. But how can they overcome these labels if they are deferred by so many boundaries? What others fail to see are the many benefits of lowering the working age. Gaining experience, exploring the work field, and learning important skills such as time management and customer service are among some of the many benefits teens can acquire from part-time jobs– not to mention the large amount they could contribute to their college funds.
Lowering the working age won’t only encourage teens to work for what they want, but can also help them get a jump start in acquiring the skills they need to become successful adults.
Anna Banh, Modesto
