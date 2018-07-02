Harder will bring real change to the valley

I’m voting for Josh Harder for congress because I truly believe he is the leader that the 10th Congressional District deserves. I think it would be a mistake to confuse Josh's compassion for his fellow man with being too liberal with our hard-earned tax dollars. He appreciates innovation, technology and schools that send well-trained workers into their community. As an educator for 30 years, I believe that he will support our schools, strong industry and medicine in our district.
I have been so disillusioned by “Mr. Status Quo" that doesn't make decisions unless it fits Trumps agenda. We will be stuck with Trump for a while but we don't need his toxic attitude in our valley. Please vote for Josh Harder for congress, we need a strong turnout to get this job done.
Bob Ackerman, Knights Ferry
Comments