Denham is looking for solutions, Harder looking for blame

Despite the outcome regarding immigration it doesn’t affect the fact that Denham has worked tirelessly to pass a comprehensive bill that addresses all areas of immigration. I’ve noticed that the Harder campaign has gloated that no solution was passed claiming it as some sort of victory. This is extremely insensitive as millions are still plagued by the immigration system Democrats refuse to help fix. Mr. Harder, instead of basking in this failure, try being like Denham and focus on the issues.
Sandy Contreras, Newman
