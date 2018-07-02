I am voting for the guy who marched with us

Modesto saw about 700 people participating in the Keep Families Together March. The activists marched downtown with friendly honking from drivers. It was a beautiful sight, but it is important to remember the reason for marching.
At our nation’s southern border, children are being separated from their parents. To make matters worse they are being sent to facilities that were not intended to hold children. Specifically, infants and the youngest are hurt most as the centers were not designed nor have faculty trained to appropriately house them. The suffering this current administration has permitted will be remembered as a mistake in American history.
To stand up to the actions taken by the Trump administration is to be on the right side of history. Even if you cannot get off work to attend an event, re-posting and having public discussions make a difference. To vote, and have your opinions shown is to be involved. It is time to be united and to flip congress. The valley deserves the U.S. congressional candidate that was marching today and who has championed a voice for those suffering who cannot. We must get behind democrat Josh Harder by this November.
Mateo E. Maldonado, Turlock
