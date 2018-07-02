Someone should tell Denham that Harder is not Pelosi

Someone needs to explain to Jeff Denham who he’s running against. Congressman Denham keeps talking about Nancy Pelosi and “Democratic socialists” when his opponent in California congressional district 10 is Turlock native son Josh Harder. Along with Andrew Janz and TJ Cox, Harder is part of a new wave of valley democrats who owe nothing to Nancy Pelosi or other members of congress (like Jeff Denham) who’ve been around too long and are too dependent on corporate welfare. With degrees in economics and business from Stanford and Harvard, Josh Harder is anything but an economic radical, except insofar as he’s not fooled by republican bamboozling about the (bogus) benefits of trickle-down economics and tax cuts for millionaires. Jeff Denham wants to change the subject because he has no answers for a true son of the valley who knows what he’s talking about on immigration, health care, taxes, jobs and the economy. It’s that simple.
Eric Caine, Modesto
Comments