Supreme court shift is a result of liberal apathy

I've confined my unkind words to conservatives up to now. But no longer. I've voted since I was 18 in every single election. I've always fought for the unfortunate and powerless, which I used to be. Now, I have a great deal of success and need no help. When you fight for a group of people who are less concerned for their own welfare than you are, it is immensely frustrating. Progressive liberals did not show up in the 2010 midterms, I suppose because they felt having their POTUS was good enough. That cost us a supreme court justice in 2016. It looks now, that conservatives will cement their SCOTUS majority with the retirement of Justice Kennedy. They virtually own every branch. When will you people learn, that if you want government to work for you, then it requires your participation. That means every time you have an opportunity.
Eric Grose, Modesto
