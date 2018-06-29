Thank you to MID for clearing large tree from my yard

A dear friend died this past week. A very large Hackberry tree I have known for over 30 years cracked and fell into my backyard, barely missing my house. This was scary and upsetting. Since the tree was on MID land, (a canal bank at the back of my property) MID was responsible for its removal. They arranged for Trees Inc. tree service to dismantle the Hackberry. This was a huge undertaking requiring almost two days of hard dangerous work. The removal was accomplished with no damage to my fence, shrubs, lawn, beautiful Japanese maple or adjacent oak tree. No small feat ! This letter is to express how grateful I am to MID, and the Trees Inc. crew for their immediate, professional help. The tree will be greatly missed by me, the squirrels and birds.
Shirley M. DeAcetis, Modesto
