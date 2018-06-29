Bill may not have passed, but Denham deserves credit for taking on immigration reform

Regardless of what Democrats may say about Denham now that immigration reform has stalled, Denham did his part and more. We respect the fact that Denham was willing to defy leadership and bring this issue to the people. People in the central valley respect when a person is willing to risk their job to do the right thing. It may have not ended the with the reform Denham wanted but at least he acted with conviction and left no stone unturned in search of a solution. That’s a lot more than most politicians would do.
Yoni Martinez, Modesto
