Join us in marching against the separation of families at the border

The Trump administration has pursued a hate-fueled agenda aimed at vilifying and criminalizing immigrants and turning public opinion against them. Its cruel policies have recently led to the separation of thousands of children and infants from their families, with no meaningful plan to reunite them. These policies are aimed particularly at immigrants from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, including many refugees who are seeking asylum in the U.S. We’ve seen him refer to immigrants as “vermin” seeking to “infest our country.” This is not appropriate behavior for a president, and it is not who we are as Americans.
On Saturday, June 30, groups in over 600 cities nationwide will simultaneously protest these policies and this hate-driven agenda and Modesto will be one of them. The Families Belong Together March will begin at 11:00 a.m. at five points, 900 17th Street, in downtown Modesto. We will march down J Street to 10th Street Plaza in front of Modesto City Hall for a rally featuring inspiring and informative speeches.
This will be a nonviolent, family-friendly event. We hope you will join us in sending a message to the Trump administration that family separation and inhumane policies will not be tolerated.
Lisa Battista, Modesto
