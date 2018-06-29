Fixing our economy takes smarts, and Harder has them

I am voting for Josh Harder for congress because only he is qualified to represent us in Washington. Agri-business is the backbone of our economy. Josh Harder has degrees in both economics and political science from Stanford and and advanced degree from Harvard. At a venture capital firm, he worked to get Blue Apron started. Washington is a wreck. Trump's budget-busting corporate tax cut for himself and his cronies is drowning America is a red sea of scarlet ink that is far larger anything Moses ever saw. Who but an economist can lead us out of this mess? Josh Harder values families, that's why, he'll fight for the thousands of district residents who rely on the Affordable Care Act. He wants balanced, sensible gun laws that both protect our children and respect the needs of responsible gun owners and he opposes inhumane border enforcement policies that fracture families for no good reason. Josh Harder will fight for the Dreamers. Who is better qualified than a political scientist to advance these goals? Join me. Vote for Josh Harder.
Theresa A. Grieshaber, Modesto
